Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You may be able to spot the world famous Red Arrows over Chester this Bank Holiday Weekend as they make their way to the Rhyl Airshow.

The flying acrobatics troupe will be using Hawarden airport as their base on Sunday (August 27), jetting in at 3.09pm before leaving for Rhyl at 5.18pm.

According to transit times published on the Red Arrows website, the spectacular display is set to start in Rhyl at 5.30pm and the team will be back in Hawarden at 5.55pm.

But don't worry if you miss them on Sunday, you might also get the chance to see them on Bank Holiday Monday when the team depart from Hawarden at 11.13am to perform a flypast at the Cilcain Show in Mold at 11.21am.

They will then head down to the Lustleigh Show on Dartmoor.