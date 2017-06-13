Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Facebook has added a new rainbow emoji reaction for a very special reason.

Users can now 'react' to posts using the multi-coloured flag after the social media network launched the new option to celebrate LGBT Pride Month.

So for a limited time, the reaction will sit alongside old favourites like the thumbs up and heart signs as a means for Facebook fans to express their feelings towards posts, the Liverpool Echo reports .

A spokesperson for the company said: “As Pride celebrations begin around the world, Facebook is proud to support our diverse community, including those that have identified themselves on Facebook as gay, lesbian, bi-sexual, transgender or gender non-conforming.

“In fact, this year, over 12 million people across the globe are part of one of the 76,000 Facebook Groups in support of the LGBTQ community, and more than 1.5 million people plan to participate in one of the more than 7,500 Pride events on Facebook.”

However, the option isn’t automatically available for everyone – first you must unlock it by ‘liking’ a specific Facebook page.

As well as the rainbow flag reaction, Facebook has launched a series of other pride-themed additions, including frames for profile pictures and filters.

(Photo: Facebook)

So how do I get a rainbow flag reaction on Facebook?