Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Helsby teacher has bounced back from a major injury to complete one of the world’s toughest fitness challenges.

Helsby High School maths teacher and Team GB athlete Adrian Fuller finished 19th in the world in the men’s 40-44 age category and in the top half of the field overall to complete what is seen as the toughest and most iconic duathlon in the world in the Powerman Zofingen.

Adrian competed in a field of almost 300 athletes, both amateur and professional, including Rio Olympians in the race in Switzerland.

In the multi-sport world, Zofingen is seen as the top event of its type on a par with races such as the Kona Ironman in Hawaii.

(Image: UGC)

The course consisted of a 10km run, 150km bike including over 2000m climb and to finish a brutal 30km run including four tough climbs.

Adrian completed the race in a time of nine hours and 30 minutes.

2017 has been an extremely challenging year for Adrian.

In February, he had a cycling accident which resulted in a fractured and dislocated shoulder and subsequent surgery.

The rehabilitation that ensued meant he was forced to withdraw from two European Championship appearances for Team GB.

Through utter determination, hard work and following a rigorous training schedule which included regularly cycling to and from school from his home in Manchester (a round trip of almost 50 miles), regular hill efforts around Helsby and Frodsham Hills and a month in the mountains of Northern Italy, Adrian set his heart on Zofingen and the World Championships to accomplish a dream of representing Team GB lining up against the best in the world in this extraordinarily tough event.

(Image: UGC)

Adrian would like to use his experiences this year as a clear message to the students at Helsby High.

He said: “If you really want to achieve something in life whether it be academic or otherwise, through sheer hard work and determination, you will overcome all the challenges thrown in your way and reach your goal if you have the correct attitude and willingness to succeed.”

Adrian added: “The last 20k of the race last week was something else. I was completely drained and had no idea how I would finish the race but I found something extra and it became a battle in my head to cross the finish line.”

Soon after the race was over Adrian headed to the airport and an early morning flight into Manchester meant that he was soon back with his colleagues for the start of the new term.

Mr Fuller hopes to be out training with the athletes in school coaching and supporting them in forthcoming cross country fixtures and using his knowledge and experience to bring out the best in students this year.