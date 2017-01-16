Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of pictures from the Essar Four Villages Half Marathon?

The January chill could not stop more than 1,500 runners turning out for the race on Sunday (January 16).

Plenty of spectators turned out to enjoy the race too.

Organisers Helsby Running Club thanked the marshals and volunteers who ‘braved the elements’ to make the race happen.

A total of 1,586 runners crossed the finish line and all of them in under three hours. Even Scooby Doo was among them.

(Photo: Duncan Cowley)

The 13.1-mile course started at Helsby Community Sports Club and snaked through Dunham-on-the-Hill, Manley and Alvanley before heading back into Helsby for the finish at Horn’s Mill Primary School.

Gemma Connolly, from St Helens Sutton AC, defended her women’s race title and beat her 2016 time by more than three minutes after finishing in 1:19:18.

The men’s run was won by Altrincham and District AC’s Mohammad Abu Rezeq who stopped the clock at 1:07:24.

Colin Thompson led the way for Helsby RC, finishing just inside the top 20 in his home event.

(Photo: Duncan Cowley)

Weaver Vale MP Graham Evans was also among the field and tweeted his thanks to all the volunteers.

Funds raised from the event are split between a number of good causes including key charities the Hospice of the Good Shepherd and Halton Haven Hospice.

For the full list of results and more details about the race visit the Helsby Running Club website.

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.