Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An overturned lorry on the M53 near Cheshire Oaks is causing huge traffic delays this morning (Monday, June 12).

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway at J9-J10 and traffic is believed to be at a standstill as a result.

Emergency services are on their way to the scene. Motorists are advised to expect long delays.