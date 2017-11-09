Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traffic backed up on two major roads north of Chester this afternoon (Thursday, November 9) which may have been connected with a funeral taking place at Blacon Crematorium.

Cheshire Police said ‘a private funeral’ had taken place but were unable to confirm social media speculation that it was a large gathering relating to the Traveller community.

However, spokesman Daniel Hind said Blacon Avenue, which leads to the crematorium, was unofficially closed for about 10 minutes to allow mourners to walk the last 100m into the entrance.

There were huge tailbacks on Liverpool Road and also Parkgate Road which police agreed could be due to the knock-on effect of the funeral.

Natasha Jones said on Facebook she had heard about 700 mourners were due to turn up.

Gemma Sati posted: “Funeral with horses and a carriage...traffic tailed back past the hospital heading towards Ellesmere Port!”

Traffic now appears to be back to normal for the time of day.