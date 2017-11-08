Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a man who was killed following a collision with a motorbike have paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

The collision happened shortly after midnight on Monday, September 6 on Ollershaw Lane in Marston near Northwich, and pedestrian Joel Daniel Renshaw lost his life at the scene as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Mr Renshaw, 46, was from Wincham near Northwich, and is described as a 'loving family man who was dedicated to his wife and children, mum, sister and close family.'

His family said: “He loved life and was a loyal friend to many. His passion was Manchester City Football Club.”

The rider of the motorbike, a 27-year-old man from Northwich, also sustained injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to Leighton Hospital.

Cheshire police said a full investigation in relation into the collision is currently under way.