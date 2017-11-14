Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Osteopathic Health Centre at Cheyney Road in Chester is working hard to raise as much money as possible for Children in Need.

Owner and osteopath Samantha Leopold said: “We run a busy practice, treating patients of all ages with both osteopathy and acupuncture.

“As a practice, we have a large number of children through our doors and have practitioners who are specialised in paediatric treatment and care.

“Most of our team are parents (and grandparents!) themselves and we felt this year we wanted to give something back.”

The practice is running two fundraising events; firstly a raffle to win a treatment with an osteopath of your choice and secondly, during the week of November 13-17, 10% of all practice profits from the Chester and Oswestry branches of the Osteopathic Health Centre, will be given to this worthwhile cause.

Samantha added: “Our patients have been very supportive and we would like to take this opportunity thank them for their generosity.”