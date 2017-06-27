Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A kind little boy shines as a beacon of hope amid the unspeakable horrors of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Six-year-old Joshua Ellis-McConville, from Handbridge in Chester, was upset on learning from a radio report about a tragedy which has so far claimed at least 79 lives.

And Joshua wanted to do something for the surviving children who fled the inferno with nothing – not even their favourite toys.

So on Sunday (June 25) he and his mum Stephanie Ellis set off on a sponsored cycle ride to Chester Fire Station with all proceeds to the victims of Grenfell.

It was also an opportunity for Joshua, who attends Mill View Primary School in Upton, to meet the heroes who run into burning buildings when everyone else is running the other way.

Steph said: “We had so much fun and the total at the moment is an incredible £1,175. Several children have been giving their pocket money as sponsorship to Josh because they want to help buy toys for the children who have been affected by the fire too.

“It really does give so much hope that not only Joshua has had this idea and completed this fantastic challenge, but it’s compelled so many people to give and show their love and support to the victims of Grenfell Towers as well.”

She added: “The fire crew at Chester (Green Watch) were amazing and couldn’t have done enough for Joshua, showing him around the station, letting him explore all the different fire engines and showing him the equipment. And they were very grateful for the cereal bars and Haribo sweets that Joshua had bought for them.”

The sponsored cycle ride was promoted as being a 10km ride but Steph said they actually ended up pedalling about twice that distance in total.

She explained: “Then we needed to get home to Handbridge. So naturally, we cycled. Along the canal and round the racecourse and we’d been out five hours by the time we were home and clocked 20km! I am amazed at Josh’s energy and determination and I feel incredibly proud that this little boy is my son.”

Donations can be made to Joshua’s JustGiving page by clicking here.