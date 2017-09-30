Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former city MP and all round entertainer Gyles Brandreth will be flying the flag for the University of Chester when he appears on Countdown in a jumper bearing its name because of his role as chancellor.

Gyles originally rose to prominence for wearing similar colourful jumpers on the TV-AM breakfast show 30 years ago.

He represented the City of Chester as its Tory MP between 1992 to 1997 but these days Gyles is probably best known for his slots on the One Show, Radio 4’s Just a Minute and Channel 4’s long-running words and numbers game, Countdown.

Gyles, who is Countdown’s most frequent visitor to Dictionary Corner, alongside Susie Dent, will be back there again for the November 20 edition and wearing the woolly attire for which he became famous.

He told The Chronicle: “The university very kindly gave me this glorious jumper, specially created by a team of knitting grannies. As chancellor, I see myself as an ambassador for the university and some of it is serious – speaking at educational conferences wearing a suit and the university tie – and some of it is fun, like appearing on Countdown wearing this jumper and trying to come up with a series of winning words for the honour of the university. You can see how I fared on 20 November.”

Gyles first appeared on Countdown 35 years ago.

He will next be presiding at a University of Chester degree ceremony on October 31, formally dressed in the chancellor’s ceremonial robes.