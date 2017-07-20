Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Building work is under way to create an improved church hall for the community in Guilden Sutton.

Completion of the St John the Baptist Church Hall project is a step closer now that the internal refurbishment work at the site in Church Lane has started.

The project, which is being funded by a £50,000 grant from WREN’S FCC Community Action Fund, will provide a new access ramp to the building and new disabled toilets, once it is open in the autumn.

Robert Williams, project manager of St John the Baptist Church, is excited that work has started on site.

He said: “It’s great to see our vision for this vital community facility moving closer to reality. We are extremely grateful for the funding WREN has given us and we’re looking forward to opening to the public.”

WREN is a not-for- profit business that awards grants for community, conservation and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.