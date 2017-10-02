Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley has written to the University of Chester saying it should have nothing to do with a controversial fracking research centre planned for its Thornton Science Park.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) is consulting the public prior to submitting a planning application for the facility whose focus will be investigating shale gas and carbon capture.

Previously the government stated as a matter of fact the centre would be based at the university’s Thornton Science Park by Ince although now it is said discussions are ‘ongoing’ over the location. A sister site in Glasgow will be the focus of geothermal energy research.

Environmentalists fear water and air contamination from the shale gas industry and the extraction method known as fracking has been linked to earth tremors near Blackpool.

Warning the university risks creating a ‘white elephant’, Green Party co-leader Mr Bartley called on vice chancellor Professor Tim Wheeler to instead create a renewable energy centre and become the ‘research pioneers of the future’.

He said: “The study of fracking should be consigned to the university’s history and archeology department. The latest research suggests that it is an industry which has little future with mounting evidence that it isn’t financially viable.

“Fracking is dirty, dangerous, and undemocratic – being forced upon communities against their will and against their interests. Mounting evidence suggests that it is not financially viable.

“With the price of renewable energy falling beyond anyone’s expectations and the industry expanding rapidly, this is what research pioneers of the future should be looking at. Instead the university risks building a white elephant.”

Colin Watson, of Cheshire West and Chester Green Party, said: “The work is a waste of time since it is not investigating well failure which is the predominant cause of aquifer contamination.”

Nigel Hennerley, of Cheshire East Green Party, added: “All local Green Parties in Cheshire and Warrington will continue to raise awareness and object to the development of the fracking process.”

The fracking research centre has been commissioned by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), the UK’s main agency for funding environmental sciences, and is being delivered by the BGS.

The university said in a statement about the plan: “The BGS has confirmed Ince Marshes as its preferred location in England for one of the two observatory sites.

“Sustainable energy (in all its forms) is at the core of Thornton. The science park is an enterprise zone site of the Cheshire Science Corridor. It is home to the recently launched multi-million pound Energy Centre, as well as being a member of Cheshire Energy Hub.

“The University of Chester supports initiatives that bring new science to the Cheshire Science Corridor and has been in discussions with the BGS and NERC about its potential involvement in the UK Geoenergy Observatories. Those discussions are ongoing.”