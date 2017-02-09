Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Planners have given a major scheme to expand Cheshire Oaks the go-ahead.

Proposals to modernise and upgrade the hugely popular retail haven were unanimously approved by members of Cheshire West and Chester Council's Planning Committee on Tuesday night (February 7).

Upon completion of the makeover late next year, shoppers will be able to take advantage of even more shops, brands and eateries, a new 300-bay car park and replacement visitor centre.

There will also be a futuristic children's play area for younger visitors and a long-awaited footbridge providing a direct link between the complex and Thornton Road, which should make the shopping trips of Stanney Grange and Wolverham residents much easier.

But the application for the expansion of the Ellesmere Port outlet, which attracts eight million visitors a year, was thrown into jeopardy when the developers of the £300m Northgate project in Chester called for it to be rejected.

London-based agents G L Hearn objected on the grounds that it would threaten investor confidence in their regeneration development, which they said is ‘critical to reversing the decline in the city centre and clawing back expenditure leaking to places such as Cheshire Oaks’.

The planning meeting heard that the council's own retail consultant's view was that Cheshire Oaks will have little impact on the Northgate due to 'qualitative differences' between the two schemes, as Northgate includes a cinema and department store while Cheshire Oaks comprises small units linked to factory outlets.

Addressing concerns of a potential conflict of interests, Bob May – the agent for Cheshire Oaks' application – said investment in Cheshire Oaks 'will not prejudice investment at the Northgate'.

He added that the upgrade will 'ensure the expectations of visitors continue to be exceeded' and the 'moderate' increase in retail units will 'ensure it remains attractive to visitors from further afield'.

Ellesmere Port Town ward councillor Lynn Clare urged the committee to give the plans the green light.

"Its long-term success is crucial to our future," she said.

"In all honesty, I cannot find anything worthy to refuse its passage."

All 11 borough councillors sitting on the Planning Committee gave their approval for the expansion, which will create 330 jobs.

Work is expected to commence in January 2018 and completed by October 2018.