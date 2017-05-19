Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Green-fingered pupils have been helped by Cheshire West and Chester Council’s Streetscene Team.

Pupils in the Eco and Gardening Club in Lostock Gralam Primary School are keen to learn gardening as part of their efforts to achieve an Eco School Green Flag Award.

Their popular club has many keen members and both parents and grandparents get involved helping the children to learn about planting, watering and other aspects of gardening.

Teaching assistants Angela Brennan and Emma Elson were keen to find some way of providing extra gardening space for the budding gardeners.

After hearing about the school’s plans, the council’s Streetscene Team were happy to help and two large planters have now been installed outside the school for the children to use.

The council’s director of place operations Maria Byrne, said: “It was wonderful that our Streetscene Team was able to help source some extra gardening space for the pupils to develop their gardening skills.

“I am sure the pupils, staff, parents and grandparents from Lostock Gralam School will enjoy the planters and the educational value they will bring.

“I wish them every success with their Green Flag assessment.”