Hockey teams from The Grange School in Hartford have been celebrating considerable success.

The U13 team played in the Cheshire round of the National Schools Championships in early February. They won all but one of their pool games to get through to the final where they played King’s School, Macclesfield.

A dominant performance by The Grange girls resulted in a 3-0 win and a place in the north semi-final to be played in March.

The U14 hockey team played in the final of the County Indoor Championships where they won all of their games.

Goals scored by Beth Alexander and Ericka Morris Adams helped to secure the title of County Indoor Champions.