GP practices in Cheshire West are still recovering from a cyber attack which hit the NHS.

People with appointments or looking to book one have been asked to be patient today (May 15).

The West Cheshire CCG, which commissions healthcare across the borough, said its practices were 'still bringing their systems back online'.

This meant they might not be able to get to some prescriptions or records.

A West Cheshire CCG spokeswoman said: "GP practices across West Cheshire will be open as usual on Monday.

"However many are still bringing their IT and clinical systems back on-line following the cyber-attack and affected many organisations around the world.

"Some practices may not yet have full access to patient records, prescriptions, appointment systems and in some cases telephone systems.

"However, all GP practices will be using well-tested contingency plans to ensure that services can continue to be provided."

The cyber attack affected 48 of the 248 NHS trusts across the UK on Friday.

So-called ‘ransomware’ is believed to have been installed on a number of the NHS' IT systems, which made them unusable.

The Countess of Chester Hospital was not one of them.

The spokeswoman added: "Other NHS services are running effective business continuity plans to ensure safe patient care at all times.

"Those attending planned hospital appointments should attend as usual unless they are directly advised otherwise.

"The CCG would like to thank patients and staff for the continued support and understanding, as we move forward and deal with this unique challenge."

