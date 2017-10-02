Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is opening a giant £60 million store near Chorley, Lancashire.

Planning permission for the massive new store - which will be the second largest in the country - has been granted and the store will be part of a large retail park being built in Cuerden near Chorley - just an hour's drive from Chester.

The megastore, which is expected to be open by 2020, is said to be split over two levels and will be much bigger than the current nearest IKEA in Warrington.

And at 35,000 square feet, it is just 5000 square foot smaller than IKEA's largest UK store at Wembley.

The first IKEA store opened in the UK in 1987 with many of its UK stores located outside of city centres.