We're sure you are well aware that the General Election is now just two days away and you may know who you are voting for but do you know how and where to vote?

This election is a huge one for the future of this country as whoever wins on Thursday, June 8, will have to navigate the UK towards life after Brexit.

So, if you are heading out for the first time, here’s what you need to know:

When is the 2017 general election?

The UK general election will take place on Thursday, June 8. Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm.

Where do I go to vote?

Polling stations are usually public buildings such as schools or local halls. Your local polling station will be listed on the polling card that has come through your door recently. You have to vote at the station you are registered at.

If you’ve lost your polling card or just want to check where your nearest polling station is, all you need to do is enter your postcode on the Where Do I Vote? website.

How do I vote?

To vote all you need to do is go to a polling station - but it does have to be the polling station listed on your polling card.

Once you arrive, just tell the staff your name and address and they will cross your name off the list and tell you what you need to do.

If you've lost your polling card do not worry. You can find your polling station on the Where Do I Vote? website .

Do you need to take your polling card?

You do not need to take your polling card with you but it will tell you which polling station you need to go to.

Do I need to take ID with me to vote?

No you do not need ID with you to vote in England, Scotland or Wales.

Who should I vote for?

Our unique constituency guide - Find Your Seat - gives you a wealth of information about your constituency, to help you make an informed choice.

Simply enter your postcode and you'll get a range of crucial information before you cast your vote at your polling station – such as who is standing, and who is likely to win.

Can I still register to vote?

Sadly not, the deadline was 11:59pm on Monday May 22 2017.

When will I find out who's won?

The final results will be confirmed some time on Friday morning (June 9) but the exit poll at 10pm will give us the first indication of what has happened. If there is a Conservative landslide the final result could be in around 3-4am.