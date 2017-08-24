Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Joyful students at Whitby High School are celebrating ‘excellent’ GCSE results.

Quiet anticipation was rewarded with tears of joy as envelopes were opened and students realised what they had achieved and headteacher Bryn Heeley said he was ‘very proud indeed’ of all the students.

“I am very proud indeed that the continued hard work of the students at The Whitby High school has seen them achieve excellent results," he said. "Well done to them all.

“With new, more rigorous courses being examined for the first time and new grading systems in English and mathematics I am particularly pleased with how well our students have performed with more than expected reaching the top grade of a 9 in these subjects.

“Students and staff should be pleased with their efforts."

The following pupils did particularly well:

Samuel Clibery with 4A*, 5A and 3B grades.

Eve Davies with 4A*, 5A, 2B and a Grade 9 in mathematics.

Denis Usov with 2A*, 7A and 3 B grades.

Lauren Hutchinson with 3A*, 5A, 2B and a grade 9 in mathematics.

Emily Smith with 2A*, 6A, 2B and a Grade 9 in English.

Indiana Williamson with 4A*, 4A and 4B grades.

Rebekah Ellis with 2A*, 5A and 3B grades.

Harry Williams with 3A*, 5A and 4B grades.

Ben Martin with 1A*, 3A and 7B rrades.

Ben Griffiths with 2A*, 4A, 3B and a grade 9 in mathematics