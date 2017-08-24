Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Helsby High School students have risen to the challenge of the new, more demanding English and maths GCSE exams and achieved exceptional results again this year.

Provisional analysis indicates that 78% of students have achieved the equivalent of A* – C in English and maths and 85% have achieved at least five A* – C grades.

Headteacher John Dowler commended students for their commitment and determination, and thanked staff and parents for their unstinting support and encouragement

He said: “This year’s results include many outstanding performances where students have made excellent progress since joining Helsby High School.

“An impressive number of students have secured the top grades and achieved beyond expectation.

“But the students’ hard work is only part of the picture and these excellent results would be difficult to achieve without the dedication of staff and support of the parents.”

We would like to congratulate all of our Year 11 students and highlight the 61 students who achieved at least five A*/A or 9 – 7 grades and the 26 students who achieved eight or more A*/A or 9 -7 grades.