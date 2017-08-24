The big day has arrived for thousands of students across Chester and Ellesmere Port, who have been waiting weeks to receive their GCSE results.

We'll be bringing you live updates from our schools, success stories and the latest tips and advice for pupils whether they got the grades they wanted or not.

It's the first results day where students will receive some grades under the 'new GCSE' system, marked 9 to 1 rather than A* to E.

Best of luck to everyone and don't forget to share your results and photos with us on Twitter @ChesterChron.