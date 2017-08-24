Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students, staff and parents at Bishop Heber High School in Malpas are celebrating their success in 2017.

Almost 73% of Year 11 students at the Heber achieved the national benchmark of five or more GCSE passes at A*-C, including the new 9-4 grades in English and maths.

More than 630 grades were an A*/A or 7 and above which accounted for 32% of all grades.

Delighted headteacher David Curry said: “It is another year of great results and shows that Bishop Heber High School continues to prepare its students for the challenges of A-level and beyond.”

He added: “This is a fabulous achievement for both students and staff, and is testimony to their hard work and dedication. I would like to congratulate all our students on their success. The hard work of the students themselves, together with the excellent teaching of my colleagues and the support of the students’ families has led to these outstanding results.”

Many of the pupils will be returning to the sixth form to continue their studies where A level students last week achieved ‘excellent’ results.

Head of Year 11 Laura Bynoe said: “These results are due to a great deal of hard work and dedication from the students, staff and parents!”

An impressive 36 students in total (pictured) achieved the top A*/A (grades 7-9) grades in eight or more subjects, including: Omar Abul-Magd (Marford), Nathan Anderton (Wrexham), Sammy Banks (Malpas), Evangeline Barrow (Whitchurch), Harriet Bennion (Wem), Rebecca Bourne (Threapwood), Beth Buckley (Carden), Ellie Cansdale (Malpas), Michael Duffy (Tilston), Tom Faithfull (Threapwood), Ben Forster (Malpas), Ella Foster (Whitchurch), Poppy Hall (Whitchurch), Miranda Hopkins (Wrexham), Kieran Jones (Whitchurch), Rebecca Kirk (Whitchurch), Isabel Lamb (Wrexham) and Amber Lloyd (Whitchurch).

Also in this enviable list are: Toby Long (Whitchurch), Ella Marvell (Whitchurch), Ben Matthias (Wrexham), Richard Morgan (Malpas), Lily O’ Shea (Malpas), Ben Parry (Whitchurch) James Rayfield (Farndon), Louis Realff ( Farndon ), Charlotte Ridgway (Malpas), Hannah Rose (Farndon), Paul Scott ( Holt ), Kate Stevenson (Whitchurch), Abi Studley ( Tattenhall ), Andrew Sweetnam (Whitchurch), Adam Thomasson (Whitchurch),David Tute ( Tilston ), Gemma West (Worthenbury) and Jack Wright (Churton).