Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Take That star Gary Barlow’s new BBC One talent show has been blasted as being ‘awkward’ and ‘lacking razzle-dazzle’.

But despite the criticism Let It Shine seemed to prove a hit with the public, pulling in 6.8m viewers and beating primetime ITV rival The Voice in the Saturday ratings war.

The talent show, fronted by Frodsham-born Take That star Barlow, hit TV screens for the first time on Saturday evening (January 7) to a barrage of criticism from leading national reviewers.

Gabriel Tate from The Independent gave the show two stars and said it felt ‘low rent’ and ‘odd’.

“Could it be magic? Not on this evidence,” he wrote.

Meanwhile Sam Wollaston from The Guardian accused Barlow of being ‘nauseatingly nice’.

“Even if it doesn’t make you sick, I am not sure all the generosity and goodwill is the best idea,” he said.

According to Frances Taylor of Radio Times the programme was 'all too familiar territory. Territory that is now the property of ITV.'

However, the show was watched on the night by 6.3m people, beating the 5.9m pulled in by The Voice, and drew praise on Twitter from Barlow's pop star pals including Howard Donald, Tony Hadley and Ronan Keating.

Let It Shine is an eight-week search for five men to form a band and perform the songs of Take That in a stage show touring the UK later this year.

Barlow is leading the judging panel which also features Dannii Minogue, Martin Kemp and guest judges.

Before the show aired Gary said: “I didn’t want it to be a pantomime, I wanted the judges to be making good critiques.

“If they’ve got nothing to say then they don’t say anything.

“It’s a hard balance, because of course you want the show to be entertaining - but at the same time you want the contestants to learn and feel like they have taken something away.”

Let It Shine is presented by Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc and they welcome guest judges in each of the three stages of the competition.