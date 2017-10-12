Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gary Barlow will end his 2018 solo tour with an unforgettable intimate gig in some very familiar surroundings.

Delamere Forest has been revealed as one of the venues the Frodsham-born icon will play during a number of up-close-and-personal shows when he embarks on a 34-date solo tour of the UK next year.

His first solo tour in four years, Gary Barlow In Concert kicks off in Edinburgh on April 14 and ends with a homecoming gig at Delamere on June 9.

The 46-year-old, who grew up in Frodsham and lived for a while in Cuddington, said: "I had such a lot of fun back in 2013 when I played those smaller venues because you’re so much closer to the fans.

"The audience always seem to love the intimacy of it all too. I’m also really looking forward to playing in a couple of cities I’ve never played before as well as getting a chance to meet the fans there."

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 20 and will be available at www.ticketmaster.co.uk