Gallery: Ellesmere Port vigil

Ellesmere Port comes together to remember the victims of the Manchester attack

  1. We stand together1 of 20
  2. Caitlin Murray, 16 (second right) who was at Monday night's concert pictured with her friends; Joely Pritchard, 15, Alison Lombard, 15, Emma McGreavy, 15, Cameron Heppell, 16 and Alisha Evans, 92 of 20
  3. Ellesmere Port people left flowers and lit candles3 of 20
  4. People from Ellesmere Port gathered to sign a book of condolence4 of 20
  5. Members of Ellesmere Port Police were in attendance5 of 20
  6. Ellesmere Port vigil in Civic Square6 of 20
  7. Rev Gordon McGuiness led the crowd in prayer7 of 20
  8. Ellesmere Port vigil to remember the victims of the Manchester Arena bomb attack8 of 20
  9. Ellesmere Port vigil9 of 20
  10. Ellesmere Port Labour candidate Justin Madders and Mayor of Ellesmere Port Nicole Meardon10 of 20
  11. There is a book of condolence available to sign in the Civic Way Council Offices11 of 20
  12. Ellesmere Port vigil, Civic Square12 of 20
  13. Ellesmere Port people left flowers and lit candles13 of 20
  14. Caitlin Murray, 16 (right) who was at Monday night's concert pictured with her mum Donna Willoughby and nieces Lexie and Talia Willoughby14 of 20
  15. Ellesmere Port people at the vigil in Civic Square15 of 20
  16. There is a book of condolence available to sign in the Civic Way Council Offices16 of 20
  17. People from Ellesmere Port gathered to sign a book of condolence17 of 20
  18. Sixteen-year-old Caitlin Murray released pink heart-shaped balloons into the sky18 of 20
  19. Ellesmere Port vigil19 of 20
  20. Ellesmere Port vigil20 of 20
