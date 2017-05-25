Gallery: Ellesmere Port vigil

NewsgalleryGallery: Ellesmere Port vigilEllesmere Port comes together to remember the victims of the Manchester attack ShareBySallie Ehlen16:10, 25 MAY 2017Updated16:30, 25 MAY 2017We stand together (Photo: Victoria Garvey)1 of 20Caitlin Murray, 16 (second right) who was at Monday night's concert pictured with her friends; Joely Pritchard, 15, Alison Lombard, 15, Emma McGreavy, 15, Cameron Heppell, 16 and Alisha Evans, 9 (Photo: Sallie Ehlen)2 of 20Ellesmere Port people left flowers and lit candles (Photo: Sallie Ehlen)3 of 20People from Ellesmere Port gathered to sign a book of condolence (Photo: Sallie Ehlen)4 of 20Members of Ellesmere Port Police were in attendance (Photo: Sallie Ehlen)5 of 20Ellesmere Port vigil in Civic Square (Photo: Sallie Ehlen)6 of 20Rev Gordon McGuiness led the crowd in prayer (Photo: Sallie Ehlen)7 of 20Ellesmere Port vigil to remember the victims of the Manchester Arena bomb attack (Photo: Sallie Ehlen)8 of 20Ellesmere Port vigil (Photo: Sallie Ehlen)9 of 20Ellesmere Port Labour candidate Justin Madders and Mayor of Ellesmere Port Nicole Meardon (Photo: Sallie Ehlen)10 of 20There is a book of condolence available to sign in the Civic Way Council Offices (Photo: Sallie Ehlen)11 of 20Ellesmere Port vigil, Civic Square (Photo: Sallie Ehlen)12 of 20Ellesmere Port people left flowers and lit candles (Photo: Victoria Garvey)13 of 20Caitlin Murray, 16 (right) who was at Monday night's concert pictured with her mum Donna Willoughby and nieces Lexie and Talia Willoughby (Photo: Sallie Ehlen)14 of 20Ellesmere Port people at the vigil in Civic Square (Photo: Sallie Ehlen)15 of 20There is a book of condolence available to sign in the Civic Way Council Offices (Photo: Sallie Ehlen)16 of 20People from Ellesmere Port gathered to sign a book of condolence (Photo: Sallie Ehlen)17 of 20Sixteen-year-old Caitlin Murray released pink heart-shaped balloons into the sky (Photo: Sallie Ehlen)18 of 20Ellesmere Port vigil (Photo: Sallie Ehlen)19 of 20Ellesmere Port vigil (Photo: Sallie Ehlen)20 of 20More OnEllesmere Port