Chester Regatta 2017

  1. Secretary of Chester Regatta Jan Chillery (left) and Lord Mayor of Chester Cllr Razia Daniels presenting the Observer Bowl trophy to Kings School (Hindley crew)1 of 12
  2. Queens Park High School RC winners of the Admiral of the Dee trophy2 of 12
  3. The Bob Arthur trophy3 of 12
  4. Queens Park High School RC winners of the Admiral of the Dee trophy pictured with Lord Mayor of Chester Cllr Razia Daniels4 of 12
  5. Royal Chester RC reps collecting the Frost & Holland trophy from Nadia Mahmoud of KPMG5 of 12
  6. Regatta Secretary Jan Chillery with Lord Mayor of Chester Razia Daniels and winners of the W.J13 2x from Royal Chester (Artell crew) sponsored by Miss Bessie Belcher , 9 (pictured)6 of 12
  7. Competitors were impressed as always by the display of fine silverware, some trophies almost 150 years old7 of 12
  8. Winners of the Boodle & Dunthorne Cup - Queens Park High School RC (Kendall-Smith)8 of 12
  9. Maddy Flood from Royal Chester RC, winner of the W.J13 1x, with regatta secretary Jan Chillery9 of 12
  10. Daz Barton of Trentham Boat Club - winner of Most Appreciated Coach at Chester Regatta 201710 of 12
  11. Competitors were impressed as always by the display of fine silverware, some trophies almost 150 years old11 of 12
  12. The Lord Mayor of Chester Razia Daniels with two Royal Chester winners12 of 12
