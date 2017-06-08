Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It seems to have become a bit of a tradition that the UK public now take their dogs (and other pets) along to the polling station when they vote.

Yesterday Ellesmere Port and Neston Labour party candidate Justin Madders shared pictures of his pets showing their support for him in today's General Election . Since then we have received more pictures of your pets showing their allegiance to their (or their owners) political party of choice.

If you'd like to share a picture of your pets at the polling station please send them to sallie.ehlen@trinitymirror.com or tweet us at @ChesterChronicle or @EPPioneer and we'll add them to our gallery.