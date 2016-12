Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We've woken up to another frosty morning across Chester and Ellesmere Port.

The unseasonably mild Christmas temperatures plummeted overnight with much of Cheshire waking up to a frosty and foggy morning.

It might be cold but it did give our readers the opportunity to capture these stunning pictures.

And as we head towards New Year, forecasters at the Met Office expect many people to see colder, more settled, and at times sunny, weather.