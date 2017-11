Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The A41 was closed for more than three hours last night (Wednesday, November 16) after a tanker carrying 37,000 litres of fuel caught fire.

Fire crews from Chester and Whitchurch attended the scene, at Hampton Heath near Malpas, just after 7.30pm and discovered that the cab of the articulated tanker was well alight.

They remained on the scene into the night, as they worked to extinguish the blaze, and the A41 was closed in both directions.