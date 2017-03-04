Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Frodsham playwright Lynn Pegler will be performing her new play at a literary showcase in Liverpool later this month.

The Write Event at St George’s Hall Concert Room celebrates famous authors through the work of local writers.

This year it features four productions including the debut performance of Lynn’s If Only: An Audience with Rudyard Kipling.

In the play Lynn and actor Matt Jones explore Kipling’s extraordinary life and the devastating personal consequences of World War One.

She said: “The more I delved into his fascinating itinerant life, the more it became apparent that he had suffered a series of major regrets, hence the title.”

On Thursday, March 16, audiences will be treated to A Dream of Wilfred Owen written and performed by Birkenhead writer David Charters and singer Lucia Novosadova.

This will be followed by the premier of one act play The Belfry by Wirral writers Dean Johnson and John Gorman, focusing on the final tragic days of poet Sylvia Plath.

(Photo: Kevin Elias)

On Friday, March 17, a second literary double bill features Lynn’s play on Nobel Literature Prize winner Rudyard Kipling as well as one on Ireland’s most famous novelist James Joyce.

Lynn, who also works as a PR consultant, journalist and poet, said she was ‘tremendously honoured’ to be asked to write a new play for the Write Event.

“I met John Gorman at Frodsham’s Weaver Words Festival and after hearing the launch of my poetry collection Salford Quays Unlocked, Voices of Manchester Docks, he got in touch with the invitation.

“It’s awe-inspiring to perform on the same stage as Charles Dickens in the wonderful Victorian, Grade One listed concert room in St George’s Hall – a treat we are all looking forward to.”

Lynn wrote poetry book Salford Quays Unlocked: Voices of Manchester Docks and is the festival manager of Frodsham’s Weaver Words Literature Festival.

The Write Event was founded by comedy writer and performer John Gorman of the Wirral Festival of Firsts and TV’s Tiswas programme.

He said: “This year’s Write Event provides an opportunity to showcase the lives and works of some of Britain’s and Ireland’s best-loved writers and offers a platform to several talented local playwrights.

“St George’s Hall’s beautiful Victorian Concert Room is a wonderful place to perform. Charles Dickens once played to a packed house here so it’s inspiring to think we are treading in his footsteps.”

Tickets are £12 each night or £20 for both shows plus booking fee and are available through Ticket Quarter.