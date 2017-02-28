Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A talented student with aspirations to work in the creative industries has launched her campaign to be crowned Miss England.

Eighteen-year-old Katy Case, who is studying for her A-levels at Helsby High School, is hoping to reach the semi-final of the prestigious competition – but needs your help to get her there.

The public vote is well under way and Katy is going the extra mile to secure her spot.

Contestants are invited to raise awareness and funds for ‘Beauty with a Purpose’, so Katy intends to hike more than 11 miles of the Sandstone Trail and hold a raffle in her hometown of Frodsham in aid of the Miss World charity.

Katy said: “From the moment I auditioned for Miss England I was hooked – it was such a fun and exciting experience.

“I was blown away by all the fantastic charity work that they do.

“To win the Miss England competition would be a dream come true. It would be such a privilege to improve the lives of disadvantaged children.”

Katy, who plans to study drama and English at Loughborough University, has worked as a TV and film extra and worked with Grosvneor Park Open Air Theatre on a political play over the summer.

Last year she was selected as one of only 25 young writers from across the country to attend a British Film Institute screenwriters’ course, which culminated in a script-reading showcase of her screenplay at Tyneside Cinema in Newcastle.

A panel of judges will decide who is the most photogenic and who has promoted themselves and the charity the most, including gaining votes through the public vote.

The top three contestants in the public vote by the closing date of March 31 along with two judges’ choices will then be shortlisted for a final interview by telephone.

At least one winner will then be selected for the Miss England semi-final at Kelham Hall in Nottinghamshire in June.

Miss England national director Angie Beasley said: “The competition is about being beautiful inside and out, we are not just looking for a pretty face.”

The ultimate winner of Miss England 2017 will spend her year raising awareness for various charities and will receive a whole host of prizes worth £30,000, including a luxury holiday and a place in Miss World 2016, which boasts a prize worth £100,000 for the international winner.

For information on how to vote for Katy click here , and to sponsor her fundraising efforts, click here.