Cheshire police are urging the thug who left a man unconscious during an unprovoked attack in Chester city centre to 'search his conscience' and hand himself in.

The incident happened at around 3am on Monday, August 28, when the victim, a 41-year-old local man, was walking along Frodsham Street towards the new bus station.

As he walked along the street he passed a group of three men but ignored them and continued walking.

However, one of the men followed the victim and seriously assaulted him near to the mini-roundabout outside Iceland - leaving him unconscious, with a broken wrist and a head injury.





The victim was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital for treatment but has since been discharged and is now recovering at home.



Police say the suspect is described as a white man, approximately 25-years-old, of proportionate build, unshaven with black wavy hair pushed backwards. He was wearing black jeans, a black shirt and a Glen Plaid fabric design men’s jacket and shoes with no socks.



Investigations in relation to the incident are ongoing and officers are following a number of lines of enquiry, including CCTV analysis and forensics.

But they are are keen to speak to anyone who may have any information in relation to the incident.



Detective Constable Justin Jones said: “This is a serious unprovoked attack on the victim who was walking away from the suspect at the time of the assault. As a result of the incident the victim has sustained a number of serious injuries, including a broken wrist and a head injury.



“As part of this investigation I would like to hear from anyone who believes that they may have seen the suspect during the evening of Sunday 27 August 2017 or anyone who believes that they know who he is; indications suggest that the suspect has links to the Rhosllannerchrugog area of Wrexham.



“I’m also keen to hear from a young man wearing a black tracksuit who was present on Frodsham Street at the time of the offence.



“I would also appeal directly to the suspect himself and ask him to search his conscience and hand himself in. There are several enquiries ongoing and I am confident that it is only a matter of time before he is located and arrested.”



Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 150 of 28/8/2017. Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 .