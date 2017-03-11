Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Home Instead Senior Care in Frodsham , Runcorn and Widnes has welcomed newly trained caregivers to its company which services clients in the area.

The new caregivers have completed and passed a three day in-house training course and are now ready to work in the community providing high quality at-home care.

The need to employ more carers in the local area is a reflection of a national trend which is a result of the ageing population.

A report from the UK Commission for Employment and Skills has identified the need to recruit more than half a million carers by 2022.

The report also listed caring as one of the careers of the future.

The care company already provides 30,000 hours of care for more than 70 clients every year and to meet the demands of their clients, they are investing resources into the caregiving team.

New owners Brian and Alison Moynihan said: “We are receiving calls from local people and family members looking for home care and our business is growing as a result.

“We took over the Home Instead office in August 2016 and we are dedicated to delivering a service that is built around the needs and aspirations of the individual client. It is our relationship based approach that makes our service a truly personal one and allows us to help senior people maintain an independent lifestyle in their own homes.

“We already have a strong foundation and our goal is to continue to grow and expand. We have just welcomed 12 new caregivers since December and we expect to create an additional 30 new roles in the next 12 months.”