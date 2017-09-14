Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Frodsham Juniors Football Club will help raise awareness of the importance of cancer research within the local community, after agreeing a kit sponsorship deal with North West Cancer Research.

The charity, which is committed to funding life-saving cancer research projects across the North West, has agreed to fund the costs of the first team kits for the young players.

The agreement comes as part of a drive to increase engagement within the communities in which North West Cancer Research is based and to raise awareness of cancer and the importance of cancer research.

It will be a continuation of a relationship between the two groups, which will see the charity engage with the club on various health related and fundraising events over the next 12 months.

Staff and players have raised more than £800 for the charity to date, which has helped to fund research into head and neck cancer, skin cancer and bladder cancer.

As well as completing a 5k Canter for Cancer, the young players, staff and their families have held bake sales, family fun days and even taken #suncreamselfies to show their support for the charity.

Joe Bell, under 10s team manager at Frodsham Juniors FC, said: “The team and their families have supported the work of North West Cancer Research for some time now and we are looking forward to taking our relationship with the charity further with this new kit sponsorship deal.

“Many of our young players have been affected by cancer in their families, so it seems fitting that we can use our new kits to help raise awareness of the importance of cancer research in the fight against cancer.

“This is more than a kit sponsorship though. We will work with the charity over the next few months to continue our fundraising efforts and also introduce engagement events with the local community.

“The new season is already under way and we hope the new kits will give the young players and extra boost when out on the pitch.”

North West Cancer Research has committed to funding more than £13 million worth of cancer research over the next five years including projects at nearby University of Liverpool.

Alastair Richards, CEO North West Cancer Research, said: “We are pleased to be able to support Frodsham Juniors with their new kits and look forward to seeing them in action this season.

“On behalf of everyone at North West Cancer Research I would like to thank the club, its staff and the young players for their support over the past two years. The money they have raised to date has helped to fund vital research here in the North West which will help advance the fight against cancer.

“Thanks to research half of all people diagnosed with cancer today will survive. But it still remains the biggest killer in the North West, which means more needs to be done to help more people survive cancer sooner.”