Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Is construction of a 73-bed hotel on the site of a former petrol station finally about to happen?

The idea of building a hotel next to St Werburgh’s Church on Grosvenor Park Road, Chester , goes back almost a decade when plans were originally passed in 2008.

Previously the site was used as a Shell petrol station and latterly as a small car park.

Originally the plan was to open a three star Ibis hotel but the scheme went upmarket when Hotel Indigo got involved with permission granted for an 87-bed four star hotel approved in May, 2014.

Now applicants Castlebridge Hotels (Chester) Ltd have received consent for a similar 73-bed hotel which is claimed to be an improvement on the previous permission that would also be operated by Hotel Indigo.

Each Hotel Indigo is uniquely designed to reflect the neighbourhood, character and history of the surrounding area.

The Chester hotel application, which received permission earlier this month, states: “The proposal is for a 73 bedroom hotel with associated facilities including a small bar and restaurant – open to both residents and non-residents – and a residents-only gymnasium.

“The hotel will be operated under the Indigo brand, a boutique brand of the InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG) chain. IHG provide more than 744,000 guest rooms globally and Indigo are one of 12 brands that form the IHG family.

“The brand Indigo has been purposely selected for the site as it is most suited to the location. The vision and ethos for Indigo hotels is to recognise that no two neighbourhoods are alike and by virtue neither are two Indigo hotels.

"The boutique brand seeks to reflect local architecture and character when developing new amenities and a unique ‘story’ will be attributed to the hotel to inform the design and feel.”

The design does not include a car park because of the provision of nearby public car parks, including multi-storey parking, but there will be a single disabled parking space and cycle parking for staff and residents.