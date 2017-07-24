Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two former University of Chester students are hosting a series of dance classes at the Kingsway campus.

Josh Slater, 25, from Much Wenlock, Shropshire, and Eleanor Russell, 24, from Milton Keynes, both studied dance with drama and theatre studies, before setting up their contemporary dance theatre company, enCompass Collective.

From July 24 to July 28, enCompass Collective will be hosting a week of afternoon and evening classes, suitable for A-level students to professional dancers. The classes will be taught by professional dancers, choreographers and facilitators, most of whom are graduates from the University of Chester.

Josh said: “There are classes in technique, improvisation, contact work, repertoire, somatic practice (where dancers work with embodiment and improvisation to create authentic movement), and martial arts. On the Wednesday evening, there is also an opportunity for the public to see some of the work created.”

EnCompass Collective were awarded £2,000 by Santander Universities UK to start up their company as part of the Venture programme at the university.

They delivered a business pitch to a panel of professionals as part of the Accelerate event at the Riverside Innovation Centre.

They have now been based at Kingsway Campus in Chester for four years and run regular weekly contemporary dance technique classes at discounted rates for students.

They also perform full length professional shows and audition new performers at Kingsway Campus.

Josh, who is also a visiting lecturer at the university and currently studying an MRes in art and media, said: “All of our dancers are graduates from Chester over the last four years. We believe in guiding graduates and emerging artists to support the ecology of dance and theatre in the region.”

The week will cost a flat rate of £15 and people can attend as many classes as they would like.

No booking is required, payment will be taken at the first class you attend.

All classes are held at Kingsway Campus and more information can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/encompasscollective