Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kate Peate, former Sheriff of Chester 1985/1986, former city councillor, and former reporter for The Chester Chronicle, has died at the age of 89.

Her husband, Bob, died in 2014. She is survived by her five children, ten grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

Mrs Peate moved to Thornton-le-Moors in 1944 when her father the Rev Eric Rees became rector. Her first employment was as a reporter on the staff of The Chester Chronicle and she also worked with June Knox-Mawer who later became well known as a BBC Radio Woman’s Hour presenter.

She lived the rest of her life in Thornton-le-Moors and latterly in Elton.

(Photo: UGC)

She married local farmer’s son Bob Peate in 1948. In addition to being a busy farmer’s wife and mother, she pursued a wide range of interests, initially reading, knitting, sewing, a member of the local WI, PCC, church choir, the parish council, local history and Ellesmere Port Choral Society.

Later on, Mrs Peate involved herself with school parents’ associations and became a governor in two schools.

She maintained an avid interest in local history and politics, as well as joining many societies, including the Grosvenor Museum Society, the Chester Civic Trust, the Chester Archaeological Society, and the Chester Society for landscape History.

She became a city councillor on the Elton Ward, during which time she was Sheriff of Chester. She also graduated as a mature student with BA and MA degrees.

Mrs Peate was always interested in people and what they were doing with their lives, particularly with her own extended family – there were always young family children throughout her life, her youngest great grandchild is three-years-old.

She was always great for conversation at family gatherings, meetings and parties, and always formulated a point of view. She had a lifelong passion for gardens and gardening, and always created a beautiful garden wherever she lived

Kate and Bob were happily married for more than 50 years, providing the family with a happy, secure and stable family life, with modest but lovely holidays, walks, picnics, theatre and concert trips.

She was buried at the Mayfields Woodland Remembrance Park, Eastham, Wirral, followed by a service of Thanksgiving at St Mary’s Parish Church, Thornton-le-Moors, on May 18. The service was led by the Rev Ruth Ackroyd, vicar of Thornton-le-Moors with Ince and Elton.