A man from a working class Ellesmere Port family who now runs one of the most luxurious country clubs in the world has been honored by the Queen in her New Year Honours list.

Sean Boyle, 61, says he was 'overwhelmed' to be awarded the British Empire Medal.

Mr Boyle has worked in the hospitality business for more than 30 years, mainly in five-star hotels around the world.

He had a spell as head waiter at Chester's Grosvenor Hotel and for the past six years has been general manager of The British Club in Singapore.

Mr Boyle told The Chronicle: "When I was made aware of this award I was overwhelmed and could not believe I was chosen.

"Coming from Ellesmere Port and from a working class family, my family are so very proud and I hope this will be an inspiration for others to set their sights high regardless of their background."

Mr Boyle was born in Ellesmere Port and grew up in the Meadow Lane area, with parents Martha and James and brother Michael who still lives in the town. He attended Our Lady's High School (now the Catholic High) and from there he went on to work in the hotel sector, starting as a commis waiter at the Blossoms Hotel Chester before going on to run the French restaurant at the Grosvenor as head waiter.

He also worked as deputy manager at the Grand Hotel in Brighton where he met former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher before the hotel was bombed in 1984. He has been an active member of the Conservative Party ever since.

In 1986, the Boyle family purchased the run-down Victoria Hotel in Holywell, turning its fortunes around.

My Boyle's career then took him from North Wales to Asia, where he was general manager of The Empire Hotel in Brunei before working in Singapore at the Fullerton Hotel, Royal Plaza on Scotts Hotel, Marina Mandarin and The American Club.

A four-year period as general manager at the Plaza Club Hawaii, in downtown Honolulu, followed before Mr Boyle returned to Singapore to take up his role at The British Club, a haven for British expatriates with first-class leisure, sports and entertainment facilities.

The club also raises thousands of pounds for chariries.

'Parents were my inspiration'

"If anyone had said to me when I was 16 I would have achieved what I have to date, I could never have imaged this for one second," said Mr Boyle. "I certainly was not brought up with a silver spoon. My mum and dad worked very hard in the early days to make ends meet and for that I'm very grateful. They gave me the inspiration see what the world could offer."

Mr Boyle flew back to Chester in 2011 with his partner Tuan Knog Lee to celebrate his civil partnership at Chester Town Hall, when radio presenter Pete Price was best man. He plans to retire from The British Club at the end of this year and wants to buy a boutique hotel or pub with function and letting bedrooms in the UK.

What is a British Empire Medal?

British Empire Medals are awarded for 'meritorious civil or military service worthy of recognition by the Crown'.

Mr Boyle's honour is for services to the promotion of British business and support for charities in Asia.