Children’s charities across West Cheshire and the surrounding area look set for a boost following a £6,000 pledge by the owners of a popular trampoline park.

Elliott Shuttleworth and Matthew Melling, directors of Flip Out trampoline park near Chester, have promised to give away 50 free passes every month to charities which support children and young people in West Cheshire, Merseyside and North Wales.

A different registered charity will be selected each month to receive the 50 free passes and over the course of a year 600 tickets worth a value of £6,000 will be distributed.

It’s hoped the passes will enable charities to treat children to a fun and enjoyable visit to the trampoline park with priority being given to those organisations supporting children, families and young people.

Charities can choose whether to use all 50 tickets in the form of a party for the families they support, whether to raise funds by using tickets as raffle prizes, or whether to simply hand the tickets out to families in need for them to use in their own time.

Flip Out Chester already supports a number of nominated charities with fundraising activities and donations, including the Countess of Chester Hospital, Clatterbridge and Arrow Park Hospital.

Managing director at Flip Out Chester Elliott Shuttleworth said: “We wanted to extend our existing community work by making a commitment to charities in the area on a long-term basis. We want to build close links with local charities as part of the pledge.

“Each month a different charity will be selected to receive the passes and it will be up to the charity itself to decide how they use or distribute the tickets within their organisation.

“Often charity finances have to be directed to sustain the day to day necessities and this can mean there’s not enough left in the purse to fund the more fun, enjoyable activities. Our trampoline park encourages children and young people to be active, to develop a sense of adventure, and to build confidence through overcoming physical challenges.

“There is something for everyone to enjoy and our brilliant team of staff will be on hand to make sure everyone has a good time and all needs are catered for.”

Registered charities are urged to contact Flip Out Chester’s Guest Services team on chester@flipout.co.uk or call 01244 956 777 to find out more about the scheme and how they can benefit.

The first charity to receive the free tickets will be selected in October. Each month a new charity will be selected to receive 50 free tickets, along with the opportunity to promote the charity in store and to Flip Out Chester’s 30,000 social media following.

The theme park arena boasts more than 200 trampolines, a ninja warrior course, giant slides, huge foam pits, dodgeball, soft play, under 7s area, total wipeout, free running area for children and adults and an amusements section, as well as an American diner and a café.

For more information, visit www.flipout.co.uk/chester or follow @FlipOutChester on Facebook, snapchat, twitter and Instagram.