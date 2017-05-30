Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cordon is still in place in Connah's Quay more than 12 hours after what police called a 'serious incident'.

Emergency services have been at the scene off High Street since about 8pm on Monday (May 29).

North Wales Police said they had not made any arrests as yet.

They added there was 'no ongoing risk to the public'.

A block of flats off has been taped off with people living in it asked to leave this morning as it has been put on lockdown.

Forensics officers have been spotted at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Dan Tipton said: “I would like to reassure the local community who may have been concerned by the police activity in the area.

“As we are in the early stages of an ongoing investigation, we cannot release further details.

"However we can say that the incident is under control and there is no ongoing risk to the public and members of the local community.”