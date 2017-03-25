Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

American fast food giant is opening up in Cheshire Oaks .

Signs in the windows of its new home tantalisingly tease that it's 'coming soon', but we can reveal that you'll be able to chow down on Five Guys' popular hamburgers, hot dogs and French Fries fare from April 28.

And it's in a prime location for a pre or post-cinema dinner, as it is taking over the former premises of Bella Italia next to Vue on The Coliseum Retail Park.

The trademark red and white hoarding is yet to go up, but The Chronicle spotted workmen beavering away at the site on Friday morning (March 24).

(Photo: Chester Chronicle)

Five Guys UK CEO John Eckbert said: "Cheshire Oaks is our third restaurant launch in 2017 and we’re so pleased to have found this prominent site at Cheshire Oaks, next to the designer shopping area.

"The new restaurant is set to open on Friday, April 28, and we’re currently in the process of hiring 45 local residents to join our crew. The area is always jam packed with shoppers so now we can become the burger of choice when visiting for a spot of retail therapy.

"Our 62nd restaurant can seat up to 76 customers inside and we’ve also got a great spot outside so customers to enjoy their Five Guys outside when the sun is shining.”

Local Five Guys fans already excited by the prospect of having the chain on their doorstep have taken to social media.

While Jake Cruse said its his 'wish come true'.

Mr Eckbert added:“Five Guys success is down to its simple approach in serving fresh, quality burgers and fries in a clean, friendly environment.

"Our belief is that every burger should be bespoke, so we give our customers complete control over their order.

"Our Five Guys menu is simple but 100% customisable, meaning there are over 250,000 possible ways to order a burger – we’re excited to see how creative the residents of Cheshire can be with their orders!”