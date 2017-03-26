Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire firefighters tackled ten grass fires yesterday (Saturday, March 25) as temperatures soured across the region.

Incidents were reported in Crewe , Warrington, Disley, Runcorn, Grappenhall and Wilmslow throughout the unseasonably hot day.

The most common cause of grass fires is discarded cigarettes, which if thrown from a car window can ignite dry grass verges

Another common way that these fires start is from glass bottles which can concentrate the suns rays onto dry grass and shrubbery.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Grass fires can get out of hand very quickly, cause extensive damage and put lives at risk.

“They can also last for several days once a fire takes hold using up valuable fire service resources which could be needed elsewhere.

“Every year fire is responsible for the destruction of thousands of acres of countryside, open spaces and wildlife habitat with some fires lasting several days."

Tips to help to prevent grass fires

Avoid using open fires in the countryside

Do not leave bottles or glass in woodlands

Keep young children and ball games away from barbecues

Extinguish cigarettes and other smoking materials properly

Only use barbecues in suitable and safe areas and never leave them unattended

Never throw cigarette ends out of car windows - they can ruin whole fields of crops

Ensure that your barbecue is fully extinguished and cold before disposing of the contents

Sunlight shining through glass can start large fires - take glass bottles/jars home or put them in a waste or recycling bin

If a fire breaks out

Take care when in the countryside and alert the service to fires as early as possible via 999 calls.

It can be hard to give the location for an open area so mention any landmarks, such as a public house or a church in the vicinity.

Do not attempt to put the fire out yourself unless it is very small. Grass and crop fire can travel very quickly and change direction without warning.

An early call could mean the difference between a small, easily controllable fire and a widespread, devastating fire.

The Countryside Code

The Countryside Code contains advice for the public and landowners.

It has information about rights, responsibilities and liabilities and how we all have a duty to protect the countryside. Together with common sense, it helps to make it easy for visitors to act responsibly and identify possible dangers.

Fire Operations Group

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service is part of the Fire Operations Group, which was formed in 1996 after a serious moorland blaze.

It brings together a partnership of six fire services, National Park rangers, National Trust wardens, water companies, major landowners and gamekeepers.

Together they draw up fire plans, oversee specialist fire-fighting equipment, raise awareness of moorland fires and the consequences and train for emergencies.