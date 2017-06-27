Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Police anticipate a road junction in Willaston is likely to remain closed until midday following a fire.

The junction of Mill Lane and Birkenhead Road is affected because the road is partially blocked due to fire services using the hydrant at the junction following a blaze in the early hours at Mill Lane Farm.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

Travel website Inrix says Mill Lane is closed in both directions closed due to a building fire between B5151 Birkenhead Road/Lydiate Lane and Briardale Road.

It states: "The fire is located at Mill Lane Farm and the road is to remain closed until midday."

Cheshire Police tweeted: "Road closure: Junction of Mill Lane/Birkenhead Road in Ellesmere Port expected to be closed until midday. Please find alternate routes."

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service says at its height the blaze was tackled by four fire engines after crews were alerted about 12.15am. The number of pumps was more reflective of the difficulty in accessing water rather than the severity of the fire as each engine carries 500 gallons.

Only one fire engine remains at the scene.