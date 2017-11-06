Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An electrical fault was the cause of a large fire at a farm near Chester this morning (Monday, November 6).

Crews from Chester, Frodsham and Ellesmere Port remained at the scene in a farm yard just off Guy Lane near Waverton for most of the day as they worked to extinguish the blaze which originated inside a large silo.

The silo was believed to have contained about 15 tonnes of rape seed and specialists removed grain using a conveyor belt.

There were no road closures or threats to nearby properties and crews remained at the scene damping down for almost six hours.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the fire was caused by an electrical fault.