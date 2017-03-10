Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Nantwich man was treated for smoke inhalation after the cooker in his flat caught fire.

Fire crews attended the incident in Jubilee Gardens just before 6pm last night (Thursday, March 9).

A spokesperson from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “When they arrived crews found that there had been a fire involving a cooker in a ground floor flat.

“This had gone out but the property was filled with smoke. Crews cleared the smoke with a large fan.

“The property was fitted with smoke detectors that helped raise the alarm that there was a fire.”

Just minutes later firefighters were called to a car fire on London Road in Nantwich.

They used a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.