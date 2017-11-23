Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There was a shock triple firing on last night’s Apprentice when Chester candidate Andrew Brady was sacked along with fellow contestants Anisa Topan and Charles Burns.

Andrew, 27, a self employed aerospace project manager, who lives in Vicars Cross, was among the trio facing the wrath of Lord Sugar for the failure of Team Vitality in the latest task on the BBC hit show.

Usually just one candidate is shown the door but in the event all three went in a boardroom massacre.

The two rival teams, Vitality and Graphene, had been tasked with selling dog services like a doggie spa, dog training and poop-a-scooping but Graphene came out as top dog with £1277.92 sales.

Andrew and the others were on the losing Vitality team who were in the dog house for generating revenue of just £814.75.

Lord Sugar, who is searching for his next business partner, returned to a theme from a couple of weeks ago when he attacked Andrew for his ‘laddish behaviour’ saying he had ignored his advice.

During the show, filmed over the summer, Lord Sugar told him: “You’re 26-years-old – that’s equivalent to three-years-old in dog years!”

Lord Sugar’s aide Karren Brady called him a ‘man child’ for swearing in front of a client.

But Andrew, who is originally from Derbyshire, defended himself: “I don’t come from a corporate world. I don’t go to board rooms. I come from bars, I come from shops, now I’m working as an engineer I work with a lot of blue collar engineers.”

Andrew felt Charles should go for having no strategy and the self-titled ‘ladies’ man’ said Anisa – with whom he was rumoured to have had a fling during filming – should also be fired for ‘costing a lot of time’ on the poop-a-scooping task at a stately home.

But Lord Sugar had heard enough telling him: “Andrew, you come across to me as immature, the swearing – I don’t like that at all – I did warn you about it. In this particular task you undervalued the stately home job. You want my honest opinion? I think you’re here may be four or five years too early. I don’t think you’re ready yet so Andrew, you’re fired.”

Andrew, who later appeared on companion show The Apprentice: You’re Fired!, presented by Rhod Gilbert, told his fans on Twitter last night: “Thank you so much for your support. You’ve made me smile, pumped me up, and had me in stitches everyday! You’re amazing and I’m so excited for what’s next.”