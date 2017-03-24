All Bar One Chester opening on Saturday, March 18

This was the filthy state of an Ellesmere Port takeaway kitchen which 'could have had serious consequences to customers'.

Its owner Danny Ma, 41, has been fined more than £2,500 after the Little Tai Ping in Little Sutton breached hygiene guidelines.

The Chinese restaurant he had owned for nine years on Ledsham Road has since closed permanently.

Ma, of Ellesmere Port, pleaded guilty to four counts of failing to comply with EU hygiene regulations at Chester Magistrates Court on March 23.

(Photo: Cheshire West and Chester Council)

Cheshire West and Chester Council brought the prosecution after Little Tai Ping was visited by a food hygiene inspector on March 21, 2016.

Before they had gone inside the officer noticed grease dripping down from a vent onto the pavement in front.

Pictures show the state of the dirty kitchen with work surfaces in a terrible condition and wasting food underneath equipment.

The bins at the back were overflowing and a plastic container used to store prawn crackers was held together by tape.

(Photo: Google)

The inspector found there were no systems in place in the restaurant to prevent food being contaminated.

CWaC director of place operations Maria Byrne said: "The poor standards in this restaurant could have had serious consequences to customers.

"The vast majority of food establishments in Cheshire West operate to a high standard and serve their customers well.

"We have a duty to them and to the public to take effective action where others do not make the same effort.”

Ma, who would work at the takeaway seven days a week, accepted he had failed to keep the Little Tai Ping up to a safe standard.

He said: “It was my responsibility to keep the kitchen clean and I was more focused on trying to save the business over the last year and a bit.”

On being interviewed by police he presented photos of the kitchen to show it had been cleaned up.

The 41-year-old added he has since set up a sandwich shop.

Ma must hand over £2,773.50 after being fined £1,440 as well as being ordered to pay £1,189.50 costs and a £144 victim surcharge.

