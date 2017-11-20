Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Keep your eyes peeled children – Father Christmas could be visiting your street over the next few weeks.

Chester Grosvenor Round Table’s annual Santa float has been a familiar sight in the city suburbs for more than 25 years – raising thousands of pounds for local good causes.

And this year the festive sleigh has been upgraded thanks to The Welding Academy based on Sealand Industrial Estate.

Three extra nights have been added providing even more chances to see Father Christmas and his helpers when they visit residential areas and ask for donations at the same time.

Santa’s float will be visiting these areas on the following evenings:

■ Hoole – Monday, December 4

■ Upton – Wednesday, December 6

■ Lache /Westminster – Monday, December 11

■ Newton – Tuesday, December 12

■ Boughton – Wednesday, December 13

■ Handbridge – Monday, December 18

■ Vicars Cross – Wednesday, December 20

Last year Chester Round Table raised £2,000 but with three extra nights this year, the group is aiming to generate more than £3,000. A significant amount of this year’s total will go to Age UK.

Steve Hughes, from Chester Grosvenor Round Table, said: “Every year the Santa float does great work bringing joy and smiles to a great number of people while also raising money for local causes. We are very happy to be expanding this and bringing Santa to even more Chester residents.”

For more information follow the ‘Chester Grosvenor 76 Round Table’ Facebook page.