Children at Dandelions Day Nursery in Farndon are enjoying life in the fast lane thanks to the contribution of seven new tricycles, bikes, scooters and cars from homebuilder Taylor Wimpey North West.

The toys, which prove popular with children aged 18 months to four years, promote team work and role playing, as well as helping children to practice parking and filling up at the petrol pump and the importance of stop and go.

Angela Thornton, owner of Dandelions Nursery, said: “Dandelions Day Nursery has the most amazing outdoor space for the children to play in and explore. This currently includes a sand and water play zone, a mud kitchen, a woodland area and a baby sensory garden and we constantly strive to improve our provision.

“These toys will add a new dimension to our outdoor facilities as we develop a garage and workshop area to spark the children’s imaginations and build on real-life experiences in their play.

“The ride on toys will also help with the children’s physical development and encourage sharing and turn taking as they ride, clean, mend and park the toys.”

Opened in August 2015, Dandelions Day Nursery currently has 70 children regularly attending and another 38 that join the holiday club.

Stuart Craig, sales manager for Taylor Wimpey North West, added: “We understand that the facilities in which we build are hugely important to new and existing residents within the local community, which is why we’re only too happy to support such creative and worthwhile initiatives.

“Angela and the team do a fantastic job teaching and interacting with all the children at Dandelions Day Nursery and we’re sure the new additions will go down a treat. With many family homes currently available at our nearby Wellington Green development, in Farndon, we hope to see many of our new residents stop by Dandelions and see what great work the nursery does.”

Wellington Green, on Churton Road, currently has a range of three and four-style homes available from £295,995.

Angela adds: “On behalf of everyone at Dandelions Day Nursery, we’d like to extend our thanks to the Taylor Wimpey team for its generous donation. As a newly established nursery a contribution like this enables us to buy high quality toys that will last.

“It also means we’re well prepared to meet the increased demand for places as the village grows and can offer working families the new 30 hours of free care for three and four year olds starting in September. Come and visit us on our open day on Saturday, May 6 to see our fantastic nursery.”