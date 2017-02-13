Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fancy dress specialists Smiffys have opened up an 'Aladdin's cave' of costumes, hats, wigs and masks in Chester city centre.

The go-to party and fancy dress destination launched their new shop in Lakeland's former home on Bridge Street Row on Saturday (February 11).

Shoppers will be able to find everything from Pink Ladies' jackets to Top Gun costumes across the store's two floors.

Adam Boyars, director for Liverpool-based Smiffys, said: “Chester has been crying out for a high street fancy dress and party shop and we hope to have found a gap in the market.

“We have customers visiting us in Liverpool from Chester, North Wales and beyond so we hope that our new location will make it easier for our loyal customers to shop for their fancy dress.

“We have an exciting and fantastic range, with thousands of products in store, plus with our five changing rooms and knowledgeable staff on hand to help, we believe we can create a real ‘fancy dress experience’ for our customers.”